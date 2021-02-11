Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,917,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,614. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

