Alexander Mark Schobel Sells 40,792 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexander Mark Schobel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $226.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

