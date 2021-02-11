Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ARLP stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 865,788 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.