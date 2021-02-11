Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

ALFA stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

