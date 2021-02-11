Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,757,000 after buying an additional 1,673,369 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 1,370,314 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,099 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

BK stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

