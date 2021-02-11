Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 64 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.