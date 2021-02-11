Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

