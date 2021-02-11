Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.87 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

