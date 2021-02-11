Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes $399,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,933 shares of company stock valued at $99,955,073. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $804.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.27. The company has a market cap of $762.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.