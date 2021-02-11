Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 150.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 339,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

