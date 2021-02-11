Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,990. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 266,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,502. The company has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a PE ratio of 545.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

