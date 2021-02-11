Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,086.48 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,829.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,665.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

