Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,086.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,829.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,665.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.