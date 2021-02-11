Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE PINE opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

