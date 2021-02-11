Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

