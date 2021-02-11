ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 290.9% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$7.94 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. ALS has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

