Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading Up 10.1%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 6,140,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 1,032,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,281 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

