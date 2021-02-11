Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.18 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,786. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.70, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

