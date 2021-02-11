Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.