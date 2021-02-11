Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,328,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.07 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

