Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, a growth of 343.4% from the January 14th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Altimar Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18. Altimar Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

