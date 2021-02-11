Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

FB opened at $271.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.79. The company has a market capitalization of $773.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock valued at $422,395,601. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

