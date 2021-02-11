Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,732,000 after buying an additional 199,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $37,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average of $225.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.