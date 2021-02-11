Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,113 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

