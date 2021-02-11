Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $11.41 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

