Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,406,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

