Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,862 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

