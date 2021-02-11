Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $342.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

