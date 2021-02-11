Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.