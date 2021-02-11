Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.2% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,228.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3,195.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

