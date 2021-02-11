AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $39,605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $8,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 247.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 285,622 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 943.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

