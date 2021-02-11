Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises 1.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEJ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,019. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

