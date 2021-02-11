American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NYSE AAT opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 45,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304,781.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

