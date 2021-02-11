American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,702,700 shares, a growth of 332.5% from the January 14th total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,827,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Battery Metals stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. American Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

In other American Battery Metals news, Director John Hunter William sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,200.00. Also, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $46,800.00. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $246,800 over the last 90 days.

About American Battery Metals

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

