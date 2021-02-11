American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Trading 7.1% Higher

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.50. 347,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 194,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

