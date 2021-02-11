Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $214.51

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.51 and last traded at $214.51, with a volume of 5647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

