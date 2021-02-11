Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Announces GBX 1.87 Dividend

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AMO opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.77. Amino Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 153.02 ($2.00). The stock has a market cap of £96.35 million and a P/E ratio of 63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

