AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.90

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 9375446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

