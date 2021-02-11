AMO Coin (AMO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.33 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded 79.5% higher against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,488,929,848 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.