Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report $324.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.34 million to $373.22 million. Azul posted sales of $790.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Azul by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

AZUL traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 766,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,553. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

