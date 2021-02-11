Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBIO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 175.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 1,225,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.37.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.