Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Novavax posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($6.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.18) to ($3.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $37.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

NVAX stock opened at $298.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.18.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,137 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novavax by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.