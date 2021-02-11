Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $39.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 218,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $449.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $97,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

