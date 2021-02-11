Analysts Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,414. IMAC has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

