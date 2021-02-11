Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 212,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

