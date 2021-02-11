Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Planet Fitness posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after buying an additional 914,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

