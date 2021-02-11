Analysts Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.71 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 474,873 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

