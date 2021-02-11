Analysts Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 536.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Stealth BioTherapeutics worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $2.35 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 2.25.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

