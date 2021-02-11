Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FireEye (FEYE)

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2021 – FireEye was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – FireEye had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – FireEye was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FireEye by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,377 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,539 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

