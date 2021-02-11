Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target at $240.43

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $$179.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average is $162.13. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

